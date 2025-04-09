Popular Socialite Killed In Ondo Hotel

Share

A popular socialite and Chief Executive Officer of Klass Five Hotel, Adesoji Johnson Adeleye, has been killed in his hotel in the early hours of yesterday. Adeleye was said to have been killed in his hotel in the Arakale area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Sources revealed that Adeleye had slept in one of the rooms in his hotel, but was found stabbed severally by yet-to-be-identified persons in his room.

A source disclosed that the assailants gained entry into his hotel room and attacked him unknown to other people in the hotel.

One of his close associates said they both hung out on Monday night before they departed with the plan to meet yesterday. He said they had been friends for many years.

When the incident was reported to the police, a source disclosed that detectives from the state Police Command went to the scene of the incident.

