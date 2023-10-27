Popular Skit Maker, Mark Angel, Speaks On His Love Life

Popular Nigerian comedian and scriptwriter, Mark Angel, has opened up about his love life. The skit maker, who is head honcho of Mark Angel Comedy, revealed that he was once “married but divorced secretly” in a recent interview.

The 32-year-old content creator, however, did not provide details about when the marriage and divorce took place. The comedian added that with his current relationship status, he would not encourage his daughter to date someone like himself.

“I was once married. I have never said this on any podcast. I got married in secret and was divorced in secret,” he said. “I do not know if I am dating now or not but I have babe 1, babe 2, babe 3, babe 4. If I was my daughter, I would not date me.” Angel also revealed that he nearly gave up comedy due to numerous discouraging comments from friends.

The skit maker recalled how one of his close friends questioned his choice of career. “I started skit-making in 2013 but hit the spotlight in 2015,” he said. “In 2015, people started to know about me. I think my breakthrough was in 2016.

That was when I decided to do comedy full-time. “I was doing photography and videography part-time before then. So, I just decided to let that go. “It took three years before I blew up in the skit-making business. There were so many times when I was discouraged. “But the vision and belief I had were stronger than the discouragement…