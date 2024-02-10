Popular Ondo Socialite Kills Wife, Commits Suicide

…Police Begin Investigation

A popular socialite and filling station owner in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Mr Sesan Adelabu, popularly known as Emirate, has reportedly macheted his wife, Bolu to death in his house.

Adelabu was said to have committed suicide by drinking Sniper, an insect-killing substance after he allegedly killed his wife over an allegation of infidelity.

The incident, according to sources happened in the Alagbaka area, Akure, Ondo State capital.

It was gathered that Adelabu caught his wife and her lover and matchet the wife to death.

The body of Adelabu, the owner of the Emirate filling stations in Akure. and that of his wife are said to have been deposited in the morgue

This development came as the Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo ordered the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case of alleged murder and suicide of a socialite and petrol station owner.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya said “On the 9th of February, 2024, a distress call was received by the police of A’ Division Akure, by men of Special Protection Unit.

“The officer attached to the deceased in his house in the Alagbaka area in Akure received a call from the deceased child around 6 pm asking after his father because he was not picking up his calls, the policeman while trying to inform his principal, discovered him faced down and lifeless in the toilet while his wife’s body was found on the bed with multiple cuts suspected to be machete cuts on her head and face.

“An empty container of a sniper was also found at the scene. An investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident and the scene cordoned off to enable police to do the needful.”