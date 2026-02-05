Popular Nollywood Actress, ‘Aunty Ajara’ Dies After Brief Illness

The Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of popular Nollywood actress Ajara Lasisi, fondly known as Auntie Ajara.

According to information made available, the actress passed away overnight after a brief illness. The sad news was confirmed this morning by her elder brother, who announced her death to family members, colleagues, and the public.

Although full details surrounding her illness have not yet been disclosed, sources close to the family revealed that the actress had been unwell for a short period before her passing.

Auntie Ajara was widely known for her compelling performances in Yoruba-language films, where she endeared herself to audiences with her natural acting style. Over the years, she became a familiar face on screens and earned respect among colleagues and fans alike for her dedication to the craft.

Since the announcement of her death, tributes have continued to pour in from fellow actors, filmmakers, and fans who described her as talented, humble, and hardworking.

As of the time of filing this report, the family has yet to release details of her burial arrangements.