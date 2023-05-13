Popular Nollywood Actor, Alaafin Oro Is Dead

Adedigba Muakail, a Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, also known as Alafin Oro is dead.

Breaking the news of his death, his colleague, Kunle Aford took to his official Instagram page on Saturday, May 13 to announce the passing of the actor.

According to Afod, Alafin Oro died in the early hours of today (Saturday), stating that he would surely be missed as many people tapped from his knowledge.

Sharing the deceased photos, Kunle Afod wrote: “Another library is burnt down today. A great philosopher, an icon with so much Yoruba knowledge

“A lover of God @alafinoro1. You departed this sinful world early hour of today. May your gentle soul rest in peace.

R.I.P Adedigba. We will surely miss you. We drank from your River of knowledge, we know how important you are, the sad news this morning really broke my heart @alafinoro1 sun re ooo”

