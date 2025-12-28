Ademola Allwell: Popular Nigerian Actress Dies

In a devastating blow to Nollywood and television audiences, beloved Nigerian actress Allwell Ademola has died at the age of 43.

The news first emerged from reports that she was rushed to Ancilia Catholic Hospital in Agege after suffering what sources describe as a cardiac arrest, where she later passed away.

Official confirmations are still awaited, but this has already sent shockwaves through the entertainment community and her many fans.

Allwell Ademola’s career spanned more than a decade and a half in Nigerian film and television, earning her a place as one of the industry’s most recognizable faces.

She appeared in numerous Nollywood films and projects, including False Flag, a 2017 movie she not only starred in but also produced and directed, as well as Tiwa's Baggage. She was also a regular presence in both English and Yoruba cinema, with over 30 acting credits to her name.

In recent years, Ademola has transitioned successfully into television, gaining wider attention for her roles in Badcop and Murder at the Bar, both launched in 2023.

Fans admired her for her versatility, warmth, and commitment to her craft. Beyond her screen work, she was known for her candid reflections on life, including overcoming personal trauma and remaining resilient in adversity.

Tributes are already pouring in online from colleagues and admirers mourning the loss of an artist who still had so much more to give.