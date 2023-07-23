Popular Joint Operator, Pregnant Woman, 3 Others Die In Niger Accident

A ghastly motor accident on Saturday claimed the life of a popular drinking joint operator known as Lady Tee and four other women along the Minna Paiko road in Paikoro local government area of Niger state.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident which occurred after a navy blue Toyota Carina-E car and a white Pontiac Vibe was involved in a head-on collision a few kilometers away from Minna the State Capital also claimed the life of a pregnant woman.

An eyewitness report has it that, the five women died on the spot while others who sustained various degrees of injury have been rushed to the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna for medical attention.

Our Correspondent gathered that Lady Tee who has Shops both at the IBB Pen House (NUJ Secretariat) and the Railway station near Mobil was on her way to Kaduna State to attend one of her friends’ wedding.

It was reliably gathered that she (Lady Tee) was the only one who died in their vehicle (Pontiac Vibe) while the four others were in the other vehicle.