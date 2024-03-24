Popular highlife singer, guitarist, Godwin ‘kabaka’ Opara is dead

Legendary highlife singer Godwin ‘Kabaka’ Opara has passed away at the age of 77. Kabaka’s record label, Derda Promotions announced his demise in a statement on Friday. “Derda Promotions is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our esteemed artist, Godwin Kabaka Opara, an icon who pioneered and revolutionized Highlife music, on March 21st, 2024,” the statement reads in part. In August, 2023, Godwin Kabaka Opara in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph said that Highlife music was part of his soul and identity. He also stated that he was coming back fully into his music career to bridge the generational gap, reintroduce the authentic Highlife sound to today’s audience. Before his untimely death, Kabaka who was a skilled guitarist was planning another album release after 17 years of taking time off from music.

This is another loss in the entertainment industry as fans of highlife music will miss witnessing the fresh sound the legendary guitarist would have offered. In 1973, he co-founded The Oriental Brothers International Band, a Highlife force recognized for its socially conscious lyrics, musical prowess, and authentic sound that captivated millions of people in Africa and beyond. Kabaka began his solo career in 1976, when he formed The Kabaka International Guitar Band. He continued to make high-quality Highlife music, releasing fourteen albums and producing successes such as ‘Mangala Special’.