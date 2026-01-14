Popular Gospel Artist, Bunmi Akinaanu Dies In Lagos

Popular Nigerian gospel artist, Bunmi Akinaanu Adeoye, widely known for her inspirational and soul-lifting music, including the beloved songs Omije Ojumi and Jiji Mojilowuro, has died after a period of illness.

She passed away in a Lagos hospital on Tuesday January 13, 2025.

Bunmi’s demise was announced on social media via a terse message shared on the Instagram page of her colleague, Ayo Melody on behalf of her family.

“With great sadness we announce the passing of Evangelist Olubunmi Akinnanu Adeoye (OMIJE OJUMI), who passed away on 12th January 2026 at a Lagos hospital in Nigeria,” the message read.

Akinaanu, whose music touched the lives of many with prayer-filled and uplifting messages, was renowned for her powerful vocals and deep spiritual resonance.

Her album Omije Ojumi, which shares the same title as one of her most cherished tracks, became an anthem of hope and healing for believers across Nigeria and beyond.

Before rising to national prominence, Bunmi Akinaanu was part of ECWA Voices, a gospel music group that contributed significantly to the Nigerian gospel music scene with memorable tracks and performances.

Her songs, celebrated for their emotional depth and spiritual encouragement, earned her a devoted fanbase and wide recognition within the gospel community.

Hits such as Omije Ojumi and Jiji Mojilowuro continue to be sung in churches and at Christian gatherings.

Fans, colleagues, and gospel music lovers have taken to social media to mourn her passing, sharing tributes and memories of how her music brought comfort and strength during difficult times.

No further details regarding funeral arrangements have been announced, but more information is expected to be released by her family and management in due course.