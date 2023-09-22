Popular Comedian, Acapella Gets YouTube Global Recognition

International Nigerian Television star, comedian and actor, Benneth Chinedu Daniel, has been recognised globally by the world’s number one video-sharing platform, YouTube.

The Imo State-born entertainer was among a few content creators who were recently celebrated for their creativity and hard work.

The multi-talented comic celebrity is one successful Nigerian who has brought smiles to the faces of his global audience with content that revolves around lifestyle, relationships, national interests and other humorous personalities.

He believes in originality and continuously strives to create and publish valuable content that inspires, educates and de-stresses his fans and viewers.

According to the comedian, the vision of his YouTube channel, ‘Acapella TV’ is to become a consistent reference for authenticity, positivity and excellence.

The channel, which currently has over a hundred thousand subscribers, is one of the biggest trending mediums on social media, with its videos generating hundreds of thousands of engagements across different platforms.

Acapella TV, which received several accolades and endorsements from some of the biggest Nigerian stars, has worked with different respected brands. In celebration of this great milestone, the widely travelled comedian took to his Instagram handle to appreciate his fans as he sought more support in other to keep rising.

Recalled that Acapella, who hinted at a Canada tour later in the year, was among 10 notable Nigerian humorists who were cast for the Naija version of “Last One Laughing”.