Popular Artists Thrill Troops, Family Members in Maiduguri

…as foundation partners DHQ to mobilise support for families of fallen heroes

Popular Nigerian artists thrilled troops of Operation Hadin Kai and their family members at a party organised to celebrate the New Year by Tribute To Our Troops (TTOT) Foundation in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The TOTT Foundation, in partnership with the office of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, said that the event was meant to put smiles on the faces of the troops and their families and mobilize support for wounded members of the troops and families of fallen heroes.

The event, which was held at the parade ground of Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, yesterday, featured music performances, dances and performance by a stand-up comedian.

The artists that entertained the audience included Daddy Shokky, Kelvin Sapp, Ayo Matum, Yemi Apata, Makanaki, Ali Nuhu, Sani Danja, among others.

The event, with the theme “A Nation’s Gratitude,” will linger in the minds of the soldiers and members of their families.

TTOT Foundation, which was established in 2020, supports and honours serving soldiers and families of fallen heroes with the aim of providing comprehensive support to all components of the military.

The event also featured songs of tributes and heart rending speeches from Fatima Ibrahim, a girl, who lost her father to the fight against insurgency and other girls from the community.

Speaking at the occasion, the Founder of TTOT Foundation, Princes Olivia Adom said “TTOT was originally designed in collaboration with the office of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), in collaboration with others to create awareness and celebrate members of our armed forces including serving, fallen heroes and veterans and support their families.

“We understand and feel your pains, and we recognise and appreciate your sacrifices. This is an initiative to project our armed forces in good light. They are the last fabrics holding this nation together. Our mission is to sensitize the people to understand the need to support and appreciate our troops,” Princes Adom said.

The Borno State Government later donated N300 million to the foundation.

Announcing the donation, Governor Babagana Zulum of the state, represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, said; “Tonight, I want to announce the donation of the Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum, the sum of N300 million to Tribute To Our Troops Foundation. The money will be sent to the account of the foundation and part of it will be domesticated in Operation Hadin Kai.”

Touched by the speech of little Fatima, Prof Tar donated the sum of N500,000 to her and N100,000 each to four other girls that spoke at the event.

