New Telegraph

June 3, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. My Style
  3. Popping Cape Tops
Vinkmag ad

Popping Cape Tops

Vinkmag ad

When it comes to outerwear, nothing brings more drama than a cape. Sweaters, jackets, blazers, and coats are all ordinary, and every other person is wearing it. If you are looking for something that you can top off your outfit with and stand out from the crowd, a cape is all you need.

It’s unique, but it can be a little tricky to wear if you don’t know how. Cape tops are sleeveless outer garment or part of a garment that fits closely at the neck and hangs loosely over the shoulders. Every year, when it comes to searching for an outerwear for the new season, the Cape is always considered as that one hard choice to pull the trigger on.

Stylish Cape outfits bring lots of awesome staples which can give you a dramatic yet chic look. When it comes to outerwear, nothing brings more drama than a Cape and it has many kinds. One may look fashionable and chic in a perfect Cape outfit. You can nail the look to inspire everyone around you at both formal and casual events.

There are lots of ways to keep yourself warm, but if you want to look enthralling and enchanting, you need to have something that will turn heads and make the people have a glance, and that a perfect cape can do for sure.

TIPS

  • Wearing one colour head to toe always looks chic.
  • Balance your natural outfit showing by keeping the bottom slim and defined.
  • Your ideal picks to pair with Cape top include leggings, skinny jeans, and straight-fit cut
    pants.
  • A Cape that hits around the thigh area helps to extend your look. Cape blazers are also a fun
    way to incorporate a cape look.
  • Use a light coloured or funky Cape to break up an all-black outfit.
  • If you are an amateur, then start by trying the trend out the safe way, and that is to wear, it
    in a classic, neutral colour.
  • Pair your Cape with cropped leather pants and pointy-toe flats to keep it modern.
  • The embellished Cape is very stylish and novel. Try out these for a head turner look.
  • Stay cozy by draping an oversize fleece in warm neutral colours with slip-on and boyfriend
    jeans.
  • Denim is a lifesaver, and you can use them by all means.
  • Cape may give you fat or bulky look, so you may add a belt on waist for keeping the shape
    perfect.

Read Previous

Be The Fashion Force Like Deyemi Okanlawon
Read Next

Glitz, Creativity As Dreams Models Next Supermodel Holds In Lagos

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023