Popoola, Sebogo Join Panel Of Judges For Pan-African Insurance Awards

Continental Reinsurance Plc has announced its panel of judges for the milestone 10th edition of the Pan-African (Re)Insurance Journalism Awards.

This year’s panel includes two former category winners who, having secured the award twice, are now ineligible to participate and join the esteemed judging panel.

They are Editor-in-Chief, Daily Economy, Nike Popoola from Nigeria and Business Journalist, Mahamadi Sebogo, from Burkina Faso.

The distinguished panel brings together a wealth of expertise spanning journalism and the (re)insurance industry, offering valuable insights from within and beyond the sector.

Michael Wilson, Chair of the judging panel, remarked, “It’s an honour to lead this distinguished panel as we celebrate the landmark 10th edition.

“We are excited to welcome our newest judges and look forward to evaluating the 2025 entries. This process continues to support independent journalism and rewards compelling, untold stories from the (re)insurance industry.”

