Popoola Advocates Authentic Leadership At Global Summit

In an era defined by rapid transformation and mounting complexity, Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), has underscored the importance of authenticity and people-centric leadership as critical tools for navigating a globalized world.

Delivering a compelling keynote address at the prestigious Taj Lands End Leadership Summit in Mumbai, India, Popoola captivated an audience of global leaders and innovators.

Speaking on the theme, “Authenticity, Leadership, and Hope for the Future,” he presented a vision of leadership rooted in self-awareness, empathy, and strategic foresight.

Popoola’s address drew deeply from his multifaceted life journey, weaving personal anecdotes with strategic insights.

Born in the United Kingdom, raised in Nigeria, and academically grounded in chemical engineering and finance, he has forged a career of leadership across continents and industries.

These experiences, he said, have shaped his ability to drive innovation and navigate complexity within high-stakes environments.

Central to Popoola’s message was the transformative power of authenticity in leadership.

“Leadership is not just about the boardroom; it is about showing up authentically in every aspect of life,” he asserted, emphasising that self-awareness and empathy are foundational to building cohesive teams that deliver extraordinary results.

