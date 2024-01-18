Pope’s Reforms Made Me Stop Going To Church – Phyna

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ winner, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed why she stopped attending Church.

Speaking in the latest episode of her podcast, Spill With Phyna, the reality TV star claimed many of the Pope’s reforms influenced her decision to stop going to Church.

Phyna explained she was a staunch Catholic member while growing up but no longer goes to Church due to the Pope’s reform of some Catholic doctrines.

Phyna also expressed her displeasure over the Pope’s recent approval for Catholic priests to bless same-sex marriage.

She said, “I stopped going to Church. Initially, I was Catholic; that was my Church growing up, but things come dey go on.

“Pope don actually pass different kinds of things then wey no really sit right with me but this recent one of man and man fit come marry for not just any Church but Catholic Church, I just tell myself say no need.”