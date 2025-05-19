Pope’s Inauguration Spiritual, Not Political Event – Obi

Share

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has responded to online criticism regarding his recent visit to the Vatican, where he attended the inauguration of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV as the 267th Bishop of Rome and head of the Roman Catholic Church.

The criticism stemmed from claims circulating on social media suggesting that, despite being a devout Catholic, Obi was unable to meet the Pope, while President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a Muslim, was personally greeted by the Holy Father.

In a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) platform, Obi described his attendance at the Vatican ceremony as “a deeply solemn and reflective visit,” adding that it aligned with his consistent participation in important global events such as inaugurations, swearing-ins, and official ceremonies.

He clarified that his visit was of a moral and spiritual nature, not a political one. “This was never a political event and should remain untouched by politics,” Obi stated. “Some moments are best reserved for quiet contemplation.”

Obi explained that he did not attend the papal audience that followed the inaugural Mass, where the Holy Father met with heads of state and accredited diplomats. “That honour was reserved for heads of state and accredited diplomats,” he said.

“For those who desire such an encounter, the papal audience continues traditionally.”

Shifting focus from ceremonial protocol, the former Anambra State governor urged Nigerians to concentrate on the substance of Pope Leo XIV’s message, particularly his call to combat poverty and foster unity.

“What should occupy our attention is the content and moral force contained in the Pope’s homily—especially his urgent call to fight poverty and promote a spirit of brotherhood that transcends ethnic, political, and religious boundaries,” Obi emphasized.

He reiterated that the true value of such international gatherings lies not in symbolic gestures but in the ability of leaders and participants to internalize and act upon the messages delivered.

“The fight against corruption is the essential first step toward building societies where resources are directed to what truly matters – education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and infrastructure,” he noted. “These should be our major concern and the lasting message we carry home from the Vatican.”

Obi concluded his statement with a call to national responsibility: “May we, in whatever station we occupy, rise to the task of building a more just, compassionate, and prosperous nation.”

Share