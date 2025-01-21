Pope: Plan To Deport Migrants From US A ‘Disgrace

Share

Pope Francis has said United States President Donald Trump’s plans to deport illegal migrants from the US would be a “disgrace” if they materialised.

Speaking to an Italian TV programme from his Vatican residence, Francis said that if the plans went ahead, Trump would make “poor wretches that don’t have anything foot the bill”.

“That’s not right. That’s not how you solve problems,” he said. Trump has promised to begin the largest expulsion of undocumented immigrants in US history soon after he takes office, reports the BBC.

