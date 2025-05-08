Pope Leo XIV’s Emergence Reassuring, Inspiring – Obi

Share

Former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has described the election of former Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV as “a profound blessing at a critical time in the life of the Church and the world.”

Cardinal Prevost, a U.S.-born Peruvian citizen, was elected Pope on Thursday after three rounds of voting by the College of Cardinals.

In a statement on his X platform, Obi praised the election of the new Pope, describing it as a reaffirmation of “the enduring presence of divine guidance in our shared human journey.”

He commended the College of Cardinals for their display of “timeless wisdom through prayerful discernment, unity, and fidelity to sacred traditions.”

Obi further noted that the cardinals’ decision reflected “spiritual depth, attentive listening, and an unwavering openness to the promptings of the Holy Spirit.”

Obi also expressed gratitude to the Catholic faithful worldwide, who fervently prayed during the papal conclave, emphasizing that “our collective petitions have not been in vain. We now celebrate the gift of a new shepherd to lead the flock with courage, love, and truth.”

The former presidential candidate said Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural address was “both reassuring and inspiring,” adding that it “radiated humility, moral clarity, and a renewed call to justice, peace, and solidarity with the most vulnerable.”

“In a world overwhelmed by division and despair, his words have rekindled hope in the hearts of millions,” Obi said.

He also reflected on the new Pope’s background, noting that as a member of the Order of Saint Augustine, a seasoned missionary, respected canon lawyer, and the former Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, Pope Leo XIV’s decades of pastoral service, especially in Peru, and his global ecclesial experience are “invaluable gifts to the Universal Church and the whole world.”

“As a firm believer in moral leadership,” Obi continued, “I pray that his pontificate will be marked by deep spiritual renewal, courageous dialogue, unwavering service to humanity, and fidelity to the Gospel message. May God bless and guide Pope Leo XIV as he assumes the sacred responsibility of leading the Church through the complexities of our ever-changing world.”

