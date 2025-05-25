Pope Leo XIV Will Put The Church In Right Direction, Says Rev Okegbile

Share

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Ayodeji Okegbile, a scholar and writer, is a Nigerian Methodist Bishop with oversight to the Nigerian Methodist Mission in the UK/Ireland and Minister-in-charge of Askew Road Church (Methodist & United Reformed) in the Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham Circuit, London, United Kingdom. In this chat with ADEYEMI LAHANMI, he bares his mind on issues surrounding religion, the church, and posits that rather than establishing institutions that church members may not afford, the church can be the salt of the country by channeling their resources to uplifting already established institutions.

Can you describe the philosophy of religion and how it is being practiced in Nigeria?

Any religion that is man-based can be used against the welfare of the people, but any religion based on the redemption through Christ Jesus is for the liberation of the people. So, if you see anyone using their way of worship as a weapon, you will know that God is not the author of confusion. So that kind of weapon is not what God is using against his people.

The true worship of God is taking people from confusion to prosperity, and when I talk of prosperity, I am talking about spiritual prosperity, not a religion that is commercialised or money-centred. All that religion that is materially based can be used as a weapon to swindle people of their wealth. John 3:16 says that “For God so loved the world that he gave”. A true religion gives salvation, healing even without any cost. So, any religion that is Christ-based can’t be anti-people.

How can the church effectively address the issue of corruption, poverty, and inequality in Nigeria?

We are the light and salt of the world, but if the salt loses its taste, it becomes useless. Until the church revives itself as a true salt and light, it cannot have any impact on the people. So, before you say what the role of the church is, the church itself must be a true salt and light from Christ but if the church is being based on material things, it will become worse but, if the church is a true salt and light as a witness of Christ, then the light of God will shine.

As the Methodist circle is celebrating John Wesley Day, the event that happened about 236 years ago, when he felt his heart strangely warmed, that experience even changed the Church of England. It was not just a museum, but the church became a place of preaching to sinners, liberating the sick. So until the church itself is liberated from the shackles of the world, the professionals, and until it becomes prophetic and a witness of Christ, there cannot be any development but more sorrow. So until the church becomes a true witness of Christ who went about doing good and not just lip service that we see today, there can’t be any development.

The church must repent of its worldliness, and not also see it as a career, as a means to gain position and money, as a means to control others but see the church as a true witness of God, saving souls for the kingdom of God, pointing people to the kingdom of God making them know they are only here temporarily, people will live a simple life. Nobody will be amassing wealth, embezzling, or we will love genuinely; churches will not be establishing schools that ordinary members can’t afford to pay for. When we begin to know we are pilgrims and the church expects the coming of Jesus Christ, we will begin to live as a true church.

Are you saying that establishing institutions for learning is bad because some members may not be able to afford it? Are you factoring the economic aspect of establishing it?

Most of these people established these institutions, attended missionary schools, and how much did they pay? What are we doing to improve the facilities of the already established schools? Must everybody establish a university? Are there ways we can support the already established ones to be good? So there is competition, but there are ways to do things that will benefit the people even without taking ownership. How many institutions in the UK that the church own? Even most of the universities established abroad by the church are no longer controlled by the church. So, all that we are doing in Nigeria is a rat race, which may be reversed in the future. Are you talking about Oxford or Harvard, which were churches from the beginning, benefiting the people? We are to do things that will make education easy, especially for the downtrodden. Establishing schools is not about making a profit.

What about the sustainability of the institutions?

It is not a private thing. Go back and look at the public institutions, as they are already broken down. The church should be the salt of the country by challenging the government to put the necessary infrastructure in place.

Is it right for them to own their institutions?

Is it compulsory for them to have their institutions? Why can’t they establish food industries? Why can’t we establish things that will benefit the people? How about agriculture? Why can’t the church be a voice in ensuring that dilapidated schools in the country are repaired and necessary things put in place? We have the University of Ibadan with thousands of students, of whom a big percentage may not be living on campus or with facilities lacking. Why can’t the church be a voice to that, rather than we are establishing our university, which, if care is not taken, will collapse?

What is the role of the church in general elections? How and why do we see some ministers saying this person will win or lose?

If you know the meaning of a church, it is the body of Christ, and Christ is not a member of any political party. There are things people can do for their belly or political recognition, but the Bible says those who worship God must worship him in Spirit and in truth, and the people you see on social platforms are not representing the church but themselves or their empire.

How do you see the ascension of the new Pope Leo the 14th?

I believe is very prophetic bearing in mind his predecessor who has his own testimony. Pope Leo is from a very poor background and has been a vanguard of preaching Christ. He will be able to put the church in the right direction and will also call the world to order, which he has started. The thing is that he has age on his side, and with prayers, he will succeed.

How about doctrinal disharmony? Is it not affecting the church negatively?

Denomination is man-made and God made. It is a means of controlling one part of the other. It is the cause of division, and those who worship their God will worship him in truth and in spirit, because if you go to a denomination and you don’t know God, you can be led astray.

What are your views on LGBTQ? There are calls from some quarters for them to be recognised by the church. How do you see this panning out?

God created a man and a woman. Anything outside that is human invention. If they want to be part of the church, they must be born again and follow the path of being born again, and they can be part of the church.

