Pope Leo XIV Mourns Victims Of Kwara, Benue, Katsina Attacks

urges authorities to protect lives

On Sunday, Pope Leo XIV described the recent wave of violent attacks in some parts of Nigeria as deeply troubling, saying authorities should intensify efforts to protect citizens.

Speaking on his verified X handle, Pope Leo offered prayers for victims of terrorism and communal violence following deadly assaults in Kwara, Katsina and Benue States.

The pontiff wrote, “It is with sorrow and concern that I learned of the recent attacks against various communities in Nigeria, leading to a heavy loss of life.

“I express my prayerful closeness to all the victims of violence and terrorism. I likewise hope that the competent authorities will continue to work with determination to ensure the safety and protection of the life of every citizen.”

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that gunmen launched a deadly assault on Woro village, shortly after military operations were carried out in the area against what authorities described as “terrorist elements.”

According to reports, the attackers set shops ablaze and torched the residence of a traditional ruler during the raid, creating panic in the community.

Wounded residents were reportedly forced to flee into nearby bushes to escape the violence, as the attackers overran parts of the village.

On the same day, another deadly attack occurred in the Doma community, Tafoki Ward, in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, where more than 20 persons were reportedly killed by suspected bandits.

Residents said the assailants stormed the community in large numbers, opening fire and causing mass casualties before fleeing the area.

Meanwhile, in Benue State, security operatives repelled a separate attack by suspected bandits in Anwase village, Kwande Local Government Area, although several houses were destroyed during the invasion.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, said security forces responded promptly.

“It is true, there was an attack on Anwase, but our gallant officers repelled them and there was no casualty,” Edet told PUNCH Online while responding to inquiries on Friday.

However, residents of the community gave a more detailed account of the incident, stating that suspected bandits invaded Anwase at about noon on Friday and set several homes on fire.