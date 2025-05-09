Pope Leo XIV Inauguration Mass Set For May 18

Share

The Vatican on Friday announced the inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV will take place on Sunday, May 18, in St Peter’s Square.

New Telegraph reports that world leaders are expected to gather for the event, held 10 days after the election of Robert Francis Prevost as the first United States (US) head of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

The new pontiff will meet with journalists on Monday, May 12, and with diplomats accredited to the Holy See the following Friday, the Vatican said.

Leo’s first general audience will be on Wednesday, May 21, and he will meet with members of the Roman Curia, top Vatican officials on May 24.

