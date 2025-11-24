Pope Leo XIV Demands Release Of Kidnapped Students In Nigeria, Cameroon

The head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City, Pope Leo XIV has raised global concern over the escalating wave of kidnappings targeting priests, worshippers, and students in Nigeria and Cameroon, urging immediate action to secure their release.

In a message shared on his official channels, the Pope said he was “deeply saddened” by the abductions, noting that he feels “great pain, above all for the many young men and women who have been abducted and for their distressed families.”

He issued a strong, heartfelt appeal for the hostages to be freed without delay and called on authorities in both countries to take “appropriate and timely decisions” to secure their safe return.

The Pope also emphasized the need for churches and schools to remain sanctuaries of hope, safety, and spiritual refuge, stressing that no place of learning or worship should be turned into a zone of fear.

Calling on Catholics and the global community to unite in prayer, he urged: “Let us #PrayTogether for these brothers and sisters of ours, and that churches and schools may always and everywhere remain places of safety and hope.”

His message comes amid a rising wave of attacks and kidnappings in parts of West and Central Africa, prompting renewed international attention on worsening insecurity affecting religious communities.