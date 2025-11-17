Pope Leo XIV Condemns Targeted Killings Church Attacks In Nigeria

Pope Leo XIV has expressed deep concern over the rising wave of violence targeting Christians and places of worship around the world. He made specific reference to Nigeria, where he said attacks on churches and Christian communities continue to claim lives.

Speaking during the Angelus prayer at noon yesterday, the Pope delivered a heartfelt appeal for an end to the horrors of violence and war. He denounced the persecution of Christians and the desecration of sacred spaces, stressing that such acts undermine the foundations of peaceful coexistence.

“I think especially of Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, Sudan, and other countries from which we frequently hear of attacks on communities and places of worship,” he said. His remarks come amid the recent declaration of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by the US President Donald Trump over alleged Christian genocide in the country.

“God is a merciful Father who desires peace among all His children,” the Pope said as per Vatican News report. He also drew attention to a recent tragedy in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu region, where terrorists stormed a Churchrun hospital in Byambwe village on Friday evening, killing around 20 civilians.

Pope Leo expressed solidarity with the affected families and urged believers everywhere to unite in efforts toward peace. “Let us pray that all vio- lence may cease and that believers may work together for the common good,” he said.

In addition, Pope Leo XIV reiterated his concern over the war in Ukraine, condemning renewed attacks on Kyiv and other cities that have resulted in civilian casualties and widespread destruction of infrastructure. “We must not grow accustomed to war and destruction,” he warned, adding: “Let us pray together for a just and lasting peace in wartorn Ukraine”.