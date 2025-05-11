Pope Leo XIV Calls For Global Peace, Condemns War In Gaza, Ukraine

Share

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday called for global peace, condemning the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza while urging world leaders to end the violence and prioritise humanitarian efforts.

Pope Leo XIV made this appeal during his first Regina Coeli address after his election on Thursday, May 8, following the demise of Pope Francis at the age of 88.

The new pontiff appeared at the window of the Apostolic Palace and spoke to thousands gathered in St Peter’s Square, as well as millions watching across the globe.

The holy father began his message by referencing one of the deadliest periods in human history, the Second World War, which ended 80 years ago on 8 May.

He described it as an immense tragedy that caused the deaths of over 60 million people, using the historical moment to highlight the urgent need to prevent another global catastrophe.

Pope Leo XIV turned his attention to the modern theatres of war, starting with Ukraine, where the prolonged war with Russia has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions.

READ ALSO

He urged that every effort be made to reach a true, just, and lasting peace as soon as possible, pleaded for the release of war prisoners and the reunification of families.

He was visibly emotional when addressing the crisis in Gaza, calling for an immediate end to hostilities in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

He welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, countries that have a long history of border clashes and military standoffs.

“In today’s dramatic context of a third world war fought piecemeal… I, too, appeal to the powerful of the world by repeating these ever-relevant words: Never again war!

“I carry in my heart the suffering of the beloved Ukrainian people.

“I am deeply pained by what is happening. Let the fighting cease immediately, let humanitarian aid be provided to the exhausted civilian population, and may all hostages be released.

“I hope that, through the upcoming negotiations, a lasting agreement may soon be reached,” he added

Share