Share

Pope Leo XIV cautioned on Friday about the potential effects of artificial intelligence (AI) on the intellectual development of young people, stating it could harm their understanding of reality.

The warning is contained in a written message to participants at the second Rome Conference on AI.

Since his election as head of the Catholic Church on May 8, the pope has repeatedly warned of the risks associated with AI, but this is the first time he has spoken out exclusively on the subject.

READ ALSO

“All of us… are concerned for children and young people, and the possible consequences of the use of AI on their intellectual and neurological development.

“No generation has ever had such quick access to the amount of information now available through AI.

“But again, access to data, however extensive must not be confused with intelligence.

“While welcoming the use of AI in enhancing research in healthcare and scientific discovery, it raises troubling questions on its possible repercussions on humanity’s distinctive ability to grasp and process reality.”

Share