Pope Leo XVI To Visit Turkey, Lebanon November

Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to travel to Turkey and Lebanon in a six-day trip beginning late November, which will be his first voyage since becoming head of the Catholic Church.

The Vatican Spokesman, Matteo Bruni, made this disclosure in a press statement issued on Tuesday, October 7.

According to a statement, the American pope is expected in Turkey from November 27-30, a visit that “will include a pilgrimage to Iznik on the occasion of the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea.”

The statement added that a subsequent trip to Lebanon will take place from November 30 to December 2, and the itinerary will come later.

New Telegraph gathered that the trip was supposed to have been made in May by his predecessor, Pope Francis, who died April 21 at the age of 88.

Pope Leo said in July he hoped to visit Iznik for the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea this year, a milestone in church history.

Nicaea, which is now the city of Iznik and is located 100 kilometres (62 miles) southeast of Istanbul, hosted the first ecumenical council in Christian history in 325 AD.

Leo’s highly anticipated visit to Lebanon is expected to focus on peace in the multi-faith country, which has committed to disarming non-state groups, particularly the Iran-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah.

During a trip to the Vatican in June, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, a Maronite Christian, invited the pope to visit his country.