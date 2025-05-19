Pope Leo Meets US VP, Vance At Vatican

Share

Following Pope Leo XIV inauguration mass, the pontiff received United States (US) Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Vatican on Monday.

The Vatican released photographs of Vance and Rubio smiling as they met with the pope, who was elected as head of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics on May 8, following the death of Pope Francis.

READ ALSO

Vatican said in a statement, “During the cordial talks held at the Secretariat of State, satisfaction at the good bilateral relations was reiterated, and the collaboration between Church and State was discussed, as well as some matters of special relevance to ecclesial life and religious freedom.

“Finally, there was an exchange of views on some current international issues, calling for respect for humanitarian law and international law in areas of conflict and for a negotiated solution between the parties involved.”

New Telegraph recalls that Vance and Rubio were among the 200,000 dignitaries, royals and faithful gathered on Sunday to mark the official start of Leo’s papacy in St Peter’s Square.

Share