Pope Leo Appeals for No More War in First Sunday Address

Pope Leo XIV called for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza with the release of hostages and delivery of humanitarian aid in his first Sunday noon blessing as pontiff.

“Never again war!” Leo said from the loggia of St Peter’s Basilica. Recalling the end of World War II 80 years ago, Leo quoted Pope Francis in denouncing the number of conflicts ravaging the globe today, saying it was a “third world war in pieces.”

Leo, the first American pope, also noted that yesterday was Mother’s Day in many countries and wished all mothers, “including those in heaven” a Happy Mother’s Day.

The crowd, filled with marching bands in town for a special Jubilee weekend, erupted in cheers and music as the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica tolled.

It was the first time that Leo had returned to the loggia since he first appeared to the world from there on Thursday night following his remarkable election as pope, the first from the United States.

Then too he delivered a message of peace, reports The Associated Press. Earlier yesterday, Leo celebrated a private Mass near the tomb of St. Peter with head of his Augustinian order, the Rev. Alejandro Moral Anton.

The Mass occurred in the grottoes underneath St. Peter’s, the traditional burial place of St. Peter, the apostle who is considered the be the first pope.

Pope Leo will be formally inaugurated at a mass in St Peter’s Square next week on May 18. Speaking from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, he said:

“The immense tragedy of the Second World War ended 80 years ago… now we’re facing the tragedy of a third world war in pieces. “I would also like to address the powerful people of the world, repeating the always-current call: ‘no more war’.”

