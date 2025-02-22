Pope Francis’s Health In Critical Condition

Share

Pope Francis has reportedly remained in a critical condition following a severe respiratory crisis that required intensive oxygen support.

The Vatican who confirmed his health status on Saturday said the 88-year-old pontiff has been receiving treatment for a complex lung infection at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital and has undergone blood transfusions to address anemia-related concerns.

According to the report, the Pope’s condition remains serious, with doctors closely monitoring the potential onset of sepsis-a dangerous infection that could spread to the bloodstream.

Dr Luigi Carbone the Pope’s personal physician stated that the holy father is not out of danger and for fragile patients like him, even a slight imbalance can become critical.

Also, Dr Sergio Alfieri, head of medicine and surgery at Gemelli Hospital, warned that sepsis remains a major risk.

“If the infection spreads to the bloodstream, it could lead to organ failure, given his respiratory condition and age, that would be extremely difficult to overcome.”

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital on Friday, February 14 after struggling with bronchitis for a week.

His condition worsened, leading doctors to diagnose a severe respiratory infection affecting both lungs.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive weekend, the Pope is expected to miss his traditional Sunday noon blessing.

Although he could deliver it from his hospital room if his health allows, his medical team has strongly recommended complete rest.

