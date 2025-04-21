Pope Francis Was Moral Compass – Obi

Share

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday paid tribute to the late head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, describing him as a moral compass in an increasingly troubled world.

In a condolence message shared via his official X account, Obi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the 88-year-old pontiff, whom he praised for leaving behind an enduring legacy through his reformative leadership of the Catholic Church.

“The death of Pope Francis marks the end of another era in the spiritual and moral leadership of the Catholic Church and the wider world,” Obi stated.

Reflecting on his personal encounters with the late pontiff, the former Anambra State governor, who revealed he had met Pope Francis on three occasions, said the Pope embodied virtues of “faith, hope, and compassion.”

“He led with humility, spoke with wisdom, and acted with moral courage. He constantly strove to draw humanity closer to the ideals of peace, justice, and love,” Obi wrote.

He further noted that the Pope’s unwavering concern for the poor, his advocacy for moral leadership, and his lifelong commitment to human dignity had earned him admiration beyond the boundaries of faith and nationality.

Obi also highlighted his association with the Scholas Occurrentes Foundation a global initiative founded by Pope Francis to promote education, dialogue, and youth empowerment underscoring the late pontiff’s belief in these values as key tools for building a more just and compassionate world.

“Pope Francis devoted his life to the service of God and humanity. His legacy will live on, not only in the hearts of the faithful but also in the global conscience he helped shape with grace, clarity, and conviction,” Obi added.

He concluded his tribute by acknowledging the Pope’s voice as “a steady call to unity, mercy, and justice” in an era marked by deepening divisions, while praying for his soul to find eternal rest.

Share