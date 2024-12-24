Pope Francis To Open 2025 Holy Year On Christmas Eve

Share

Pope Francis will open the Holy Year of the Catholic Church in St. Peter’s Basilica, on Tuesday, 23 December in a solemn ceremony on Christmas Eve.

New Telegraph reports that the Catholic Church normally celebrates a Holy Year, also known as a Jubilee Year, every 25 years.

The holy father will open the Holy Door, which is otherwise walled up from the inside, and pass through it.

According to Catholic belief, believers can gain forgiveness of their sins through prayer and penance during the Holy Year. This also includes a pilgrimage to Rome and passing through Holy Doors in the Eternal City.

READ ALSO

The report states, “More than 30 million pilgrims and visitors are expected in the Italian capital during the Catholic event, with some estimates as high as 45 million

“Francis will then celebrate the traditional Christmas mass, ringing in the Vatican’s Christmas festivities.

“The pontiff is expected to use the services to speak out forcefully against war and violence and remember the suffering of the people.”

However, in Bethlehem, traditionally the birthplace of Jesus Christ, the festivities are expected to be rather subdued this year due to the Gaza war.

The procession from Jerusalem to Bethlehem and the midnight mass in Bethlehem are to take place as usual

Share

Please follow and like us: