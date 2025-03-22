Pope Francis Sets To Make First Public Appearance Sunday

Share

On Sunday, March 23, Pope Francis will make his first public appearance with a blessing and a wave from the window at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital where he was admitted on February 14.

The Vatican who made this known in a press statement on Saturday explained that Pope Francis intends to wave and offer a blessing from the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome after Angelus prayers.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the 88-year-old pontiff has been battling pneumonia in both lungs after being hospitalized for breathing difficulties.

READ ALSO

The pope has stopped using an oxygen mask. After an earlier series of breathing attacks, his breathing has improved and the Vatican said on Monday he was spending short moments breathing on his own.

For most of the pope’s hospital stay, including critical stages, the Vatican was publishing daily bulletins on the health of Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man.

The pope’s illness and a long spell in hospital have raised questions over who might lead the busy schedule of religious events leading up to Easter, the holiest period in the Christian calendar.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

