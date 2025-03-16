Pope Francis Thanks Well Wishers Amid Health Struggles

Share

Pope Francis on Sunday said he is fragile and facing a period of trial as he thanked well-wishers for their prayers from where he has been receiving treatment for pneumonia.

The pope, who has been in the hospital since February 14, sent a personal message to the faithful published by the Vatican, as he once again missed delivering the traditional Angelus prayer in person.

He said, “I am sharing these thoughts with you while I am facing a period of trial, and I join with so many brothers and sisters who are sick: fragile, at this time, like me.

“Our bodies are weak, but even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being for each other, in faith, shining signs of hope,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Sunday Telegraph gathered that today(Sunday) was the fifth time the 88-year-old pontiff’s condition had prevented him from personally giving the Angelus prayer, which he usually delivers to the crowd gathered in St Peter’s Square following mass.

The Vatican last week signalled that the Argentine pontiff was out of danger after a series of breathing crises earlier in his hospitalisation had sparked fears for his life.

On Saturday the Vatican said the pope’s condition continued to be stable and showing progress, as it has for the past week, stating that he still needed therapies to be administered within the hospital.

“The Holy Father still requires hospital medical therapy, motor and respiratory physiotherapy; these therapies, at present, are showing further, gradual improvements,” it said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

