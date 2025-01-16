Pope Francis Suffers Bruises In Right Forearm

Share

On Thursday, the Vatican announced that revered clergy, Pope Francis suffered another fall and bruised his forearm but did not break any bones.

New Telegraph gathered that the 88-year-old, who has been in increasingly fragile health in recent years, fell at the Santa Marta residence where he lives in the Vatican.

It would be recalled that in December, the holy father sported a large bruise on his right jaw caused by a fall from his bed.

Announcing the development, the Vatican noted that the fall came without fractures and the arm was immobilized as a precautionary measure.

The statement reads, “This morning, due to a fall at the Santa Marta house, Pope Francis suffered a contusion on his right forearm, without fractures. The arm was immobilised as a precautionary measure.”d.

Recall that the pope, who took over as head of the Catholic Church in 2013, suffers recurring health issues, from pain in his knee and hip to various recent episodes of bronchitis, and has relied on a wheelchair since 2022.

However, Francis remains very active, completing in September a four-nation trip, the longest of his papacy in terms of duration and distance.

