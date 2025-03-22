Share

The Vatican has said Pope Francis is gradually regaining his strength but must relearn to speak after prolonged use of high-flow oxygen therapy.

Speaking on Friday, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, who heads the Vatican’s doctrinal office, also dismissed speculation about the 88-year-old pontiff’s potential retirement.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Pope Francis has suffered several health setbacks over the past two years and remains vulnerable to lung infections.

Fernandez affirmed that Francis was returning to his usual self, adding that the pope was doing very well, but the high-flow oxygen had dried everything out.

It would be recalled that the 88-year-old pontiff has been hospitalized for five weeks due to double pneumonia.

Since his admission, the Vatican has provided limited updates on his condition, with just one brief audio release on March 6, in which his voice sounded broken, breathless, and difficult to understand.

However, the Vatican’s latest health update, released on Friday, reported minor improvements in breathing and mobility while confirming that Francis had not required mechanical ventilation.

