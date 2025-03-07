Share

Following his gradual recovery from the hospital, Pope Francis has expressed appreciation to his supporters for their prayers in a breathless audio message issued on Thursday, March 6.

According to the audio sighted by New Telegraph, Pope Francis’s message lifted spirits among his faithful as concerns grow for the 88-year-old pontiff’s health.

The Pope’s pre-recorded remarks, broadcast on loudspeakers at the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square ahead of the nightly recitation of the rosary prayer, marked the first time supporters heard the pontiff’s voice since his hospitalization around three weeks ago.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square, I accompany you from here. May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you,” Pope Francis said, speaking slowly in his native Spanish in a voice where he struggled to catch his breath.

The square erupted in applause upon hearing Francis’ words, heartened to hear his voice.

Although the Pope has issued written messages from the hospital and the Vatican has given twice-daily updates on his condition, he has not been seen on photo or video since February 14 when he was hospitalized after being plagued by a string of lung-related medical struggles, including bronchitis and double pneumonia.

This is the ailing pontiff’s fourth, and now longest, hospital stay since he became pope in 2013. Francis has lived with lung-related issues for much of his life. As a young man, he contracted severe pneumonia and had part of one lung removed.

