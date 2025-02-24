Share

On Sunday, Pope Francis asked Catholics to pray for him, as he continues to receive treatment in a hospital for double pneumonia.

New Telegraph reports that the pontiff was unable to deliver the traditional Angelus prayer in person for the second Sunday running following his health issue.

In his appeal message, the Pope thanked the doctors and health workers at the hospital, and well-wishers who sent in messages.

The message comes after the Vatican revealed on Saturday, February 22 that the 88-year-old’s condition continues to be critical.

“In recent days I have received many messages of affection, and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children.

“Thank you for this closeness, and for the prayers of comfort I have received from all over the world! I entrust you all to the intercession of Mary, and I ask you to pray for me.” the pope stated

Well-wishers have continued to pray outside the hospital and dozens of people have been seen lighting candles and leaving them at the foot of a nearby statue of the late Pope John Paul II.