January 11, 2025
Pope Francis Reacts To California Fire Outbreak

Pope Francis has joined thousands of others notable leaders in expressing his sadness over the wide fire that destroyed California town in the United States (US).

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that at least 11 people died as flames ripped through neighborhoods and razed thousands of homes in a disaster that US President Joe Biden likened to a war scene.

Speaking in a Telegram message on Saturday to the archbishop of Los Angeles, issued by Vatican number two Pietro Parolin, Pope Francis expressed his spiritual closeness with the victims.

“Saddened by the loss of life and the widespread destruction, the pontiff expressed his spiritual closeness with the victims.” the statement reads

However, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered a full independent review of the city’s utilities.

The governor described the incident that lack water supplies during the initial fires as deeply troubling.

