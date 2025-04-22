Pope Francis: Pontiff Had Unwavering Commitment To Peace, Social Justice –FG

Share

The Federal Government has expressed sadness over the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. Pope Francis died yesterday, at the age of 88 years.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the late Pope as a global moral leader whose papacy was marked by humility, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to peace, social justice, and the dignity of all people.

The statement, which was signed by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated: “Nigeria commiserates with the teeming population of the Catholic Church in the country and joins the international community, particularly the Catholic faithful worldwide, in mourning this immense loss.

“Pope Francis’ deep concern for the marginalised, including refugees, the poor, and victims of conflict, resonated strongly in Nigeria, where his calls for interreligious harmony and solidarity were a beacon of hope amid challenges.

“His historic 2022 apology for the Church’s role in colonial injustices, including the suffering of Indigenous peoples, indeed set a powerful example of reconciliation.

“Also worthy of commendation is his advocacy for peace in Africa and other conflict areas in the world, reflecting his universal pastoral mission.

“In this moment of grief, therefore, Nigeria extends heartfelt condolences to the Vatican, the Catholic Church, and the Argentine people, who gifted the world this extraordinary pontiff. “We pray for the repose of his soul and trust that his legacy of mercy, dialogue, and care for our common home will endure.”

