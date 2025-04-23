Pope Francis: NSCIA Sympathizes With Nigerian Catholic Community

Share

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has condoled with Nigerian Catholic Community in particular and the entire Christendom in general on the glorious transition of Pope Francis.

The NSCIA, in a statement yesterday by its Deputy National Legal Adviser, Imam Haroun Muhammad Eze, said the late pontiff was a humane, humble and fearminded servant of the Almighty.

It said: "The NSCIA on behalf of the entire Muslim community in Nigeria, condoles with the Nigerian Catholic community in particular and the entire Christendom in general on the glorious transition of Pope Francis. "The late pontiff was a humane, humble and fear-minded servant of the Almighty.

The fact that the last public pronouncement of the late Pope called for a ceasefire in the war against the people of Gaza and the Palestinians is a testament to the late Pope’s commitment to a just and equitable world.

“In memory of the late Pope, renowned for peace and harmony, we seize this sober moment to renew the commitment of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs to dialogue, peace and understanding among all faith traditions, both locally and globally.

“May the Almighty comfort the Catholic community and guide them towards the election of an equally equitable and just leader.”

