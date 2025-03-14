Pope Francis Marks One Month In Hospital With Terse Update On His Health

Share

…As Football Stars Send Him Message

Friday, March 14, marks one month that Pope Francis has spent in the hospital with football players sending him messages of support for his recovery from pneumonia.

New Telegraph recalls that the 88-year-old Pope has been in Rome’s Gemelli hospital since Friday, February 14, and has suffered a series of breathing crises, with doctors initially warning his life was at risk.

While the head of the Catholic Church was declared out of imminent danger earlier this week, the Vatican has yet to give an update or indication as to how long his recovery might take or when he might return home.

The Argentine pope loves football and has long supported the San Lorenzo club in Buenos Aires, where he went to watch matches with his father as a boy

“Dear Pope Francis, from here, from your home, from your club, from your beloved San Lorenzo, we send you a big hug,

“We wish you a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you here as soon as possible. A big hug, bye!” Muniain said, standing on a pitch wearing the team’s red and blue kit.

Muniain’s message was posted on the Instagram page of We Play For Peace, a sporting and peace initiative supported by the pope.

Other messages include prayers from Brazilian player Neymar, who sent Francis “much strength at this moment” and from Croatian Ivan Rakitic and Italian Ciro Ferrara.

In another sporting show of support, the organizers of Rome’s marathon said the 30,000 participants would observe 42 seconds of silence, one per kilometer, for the pope ahead of Sunday’s race.

