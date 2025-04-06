Share

On Sunday, Pope Francis made an unexpected public appearance at St Peter’s Square during a special Jubilee Mass dedicated to the sick and health workers at the Vatican since being discharged from the hospital two weeks ago.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who had been undergoing treatment for a severe lung infection and pneumonia, was rolled to the altar unannounced, drawing a standing ovation and applause from the crowd. With a smile, he waved and greeted the faithful.

Observers noted that the Pope’s voice was stronger than during his brief address outside Gemelli Hospital in Rome on March 23, when he was released after a five-week stay.

He has since been on doctor-ordered rest and continues to undergo respiratory, speech, and physical therapy.

Speaking, Pope said. “Good Sunday to everyone,” he said into the microphone, tapping it twice to ensure it was working. “Thank you very much.”

In a homily read by Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the organizer of the Holy Year, Pope Francis reflected deeply on his experience with illness. Speaking to the many sick people present at the Mass, he said, “In this moment of my life, I share a lot: the experience of infirmity, feeling weak, depending on others for many things, needing support.”

He described the phase as a difficult but valuable “school” where one learns the virtues of love, gratitude, and hope. “It is not easy, but it is a school in which we learn every day to love and to let ourselves be loved, without demanding and without rejecting… grateful to God and to our brothers,” he said.

The Pope also condemned modern tendencies to exclude the sick and weak from daily life, urging society to treat suffering as an opportunity for shared growth and renewed hope.

“Let’s not ostracize pain from our surroundings. Let’s instead make it an opportunity to grow together, to cultivate hope,” he added.

During the traditional Sunday blessing, he extended prayers for doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers who, according to him, often operate under difficult conditions and sometimes even face aggression.

“Their mission is not easy and must be supported and respected,” the Pope emphasized.

