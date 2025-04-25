Pope Francis Loved Nigeria

Share

He visited Africa five times with 10 countries benefitting from his presence. Unfortunately, Pope Francis was unable to step on Nigerian soil, a nation that meant so much to him right from the day he was ordained on December 13, 1969. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the Pope became a Jesuit during the Nigerian Civil War.

At the time, Pope Paul VI closely monitored events in Biafra and prayed for negotiations to end the crisis. Remarkably, Pope Francis shared the same birthday with former President Muhammadu Buhari, who was born in Daura on December 17, 1942. Perhaps, the Pontiff stayed away from Abuja because of the poor records of the military ruler who turned the once wealthy country to the poverty capital of the world.

As Head of the Vatican, he was aware of the plight of Christians in Nigeria where churches and church goers were mowed down recklessly while the government stood, hands akimbo. The Pope preached religious tolerance and found time to worship in a mosque.

One year after Buhari left office, Pope Francis received Nigerians living in Rome. His message was clear. “Foster dialogue and listen to each other with an open heart, without excluding anyone on political, social and religious levels” he told them while admonishing his guests to: “Embrace unity, reject division”.

Buhari so divided Nigeria along political and religious levels that a section of the country continued to be punished because he got just five per cent of the votes cast there. He made sure that all through his eight years tenure, that Geo Political Zone neither had a Service Chief nor Head of any of the 11 Paramilitary agencies.

While Buhari’s jaundiced economic policies impoverished the people forcing them to relocate overseas, the Pope continued to fight for them in their new status as migrants. He spoke for people all over the globe who had been forced to flee their countries due to wars and poverty.

While Nigerian leaders spend so much buying bullet proof vehicles, Pope Francis was not interested in luxury. On the day he became Head of the Catholic Church, he rode on a bus, with other Cardinals, back to his new home and was ever ready to associate with people.

When Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah was sent to Congo to represent West African Bishops when the Pope visited, he was delighted to see a man from Nigeria. “You mean you came all the way from Nigeria,” the Pop exclaimed.

That showed how much he valued Nigerians. Pope Francis died on April (21, 2025). The penultimate Pope, John Paul II, also died in April (2, 2005). About 20 years ago, Pope John Paul II spent three days in Nigeria. When he touched down in Abuja, a bespectacled General Sani Abacha shunned his military fatigues and instead wore an agbada to receive him, in the rain.

The visit was part of the beatification of Father Michael Cyprian Iwene Tansi, a priest who began his journey at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Aguleri which was dedicated in 1937. That must have been the most prominent Very Important Personality (VIP) that visited the general in his last days.

Three months after that meeting, Abacha passed on. Pope Paul VI was concerned about genocide during the Civil War, at a time Pope Francis chose priesthood above every other vocation. The Vatican supplied relief to malnourished children through CARITAS and encouraged other Roman Catholic agencies to get involved.

One of them had their flights christened Jesus Christ Airlines (JCA). According to author and journalist, Kanayo Esinulo, after the crisis, the Pope, “authorised a statement to be broadcast, first on Radio Vatican to the effect that ‘the victory of arms will bring along with it, the massacre of a numberless people. A lot of people fear a kind of Genocide.”

Pope Paul VI issued that statement after widespread killings following cessation of battle, especially after Dr. Kalu Ezera, a renowned Political Science lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka was gunned down on January 18, 1970, in his hometown, Ohafia. Prof. Uzodinma Nwala was going to be executed in Mbaise before a friend saved him.

These records are well documented at the Vatican. Pope Francis was disappointed that killings continued in Nigeria before his demise. It is hard to swallow that a major oil producing nation would degenerate to the lowest poverty level known anywhere. President Bola Tinubu in his tribute, described Pope Francis as ”a tireless champion of the poor”.

Sweet sounding words from the Chairman of ECOWAS. Nigerians must be praying for their leader to begin to champion changes that will reduce poverty in the country. Buhari also eulogised the Pope.

While the tributes continue to pour from Abuja and Daura or Kaduna, the best way to immortalise the Pope is for the Federal Government to follow the austere life that he lived and allow the poor to breathe.

