Pope Francis Hospitalised In Rome – Vatican

On Friday, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis has been admitted to a hospital in Rome for tests and treatment of bronchitis.

New Telegraph reports that the Holy Father was hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue treatment for ongoing bronchitis in a hospital setting.

According to the statement, the 88-year-old man who has been breathless in recent days and has delegated officials to read his speeches, was admitted following his morning audiences.

The pope, who had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man, has been experiencing breathing difficulties for over a week and has repeatedly asked aides to read his speeches aloud on his behalf.

It would be recalled Thar Francis was hospitalised for three nights in March 2023 with bronchitis, which was treated with antibiotics.

In December of that year, he had to cancel a visit to Dubai for the United Nations COP28 climate change conference due to another bout of bronchitis.

The Argentine pontiff has faced various health challenges in recent years, including knee and hip pain, an inflamed colon, and surgery for a hernia.

