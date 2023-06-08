Pope Francis Has Abdominal Surgery

Pope Francis has undergone ab- dominal surgery in Rome. The 86-year-old is expected to stay at the city’s Gemelli Hospital for several days to recover from his hernia operation, the Vatican has said. All of his commitments for the next 10 days have been cancelled as a “precautionary measure”, it adds.

The Pope has faced a series of health issues in recent years, and uses a cane and a wheelchair due to a persistent knee ailment, reports the BBC. In a statement, the Vatican said the pontiff ’s medical team had decided in recent days that surgery was needed.

Earlier yesterday, Pope Francis carried out his weekly audience as normal and did not mention his planned operation.