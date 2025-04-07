Pope Francis Greets Crowds At St Peter’s Square

Share

Pope Francis has made a surprise appearance at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican following his discharge from hospital after five weeks of treatment.

The Pope briefly appeared on stage in a wheelchair, with an oxygen tube under his nose.

“Hello to everybody,” he said, waving to cheering crowds. “Happy Sunday to all of you, thank you very much.”

The Pope, 88, was discharged from hospital in Rome on March 23 and appeared at his window then to offer a blessing, reports the BBC.

Doctors said at the time he would need at least two months of rest at his residence.

On Friday, the Vatican said his health was improving and he was “in good spirits” as he continued his work activities.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

