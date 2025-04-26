Pope Francis Funeral: World Leaders, Mourners Bid Final Farewell

Share

The funeral of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88, is currently taking place in the Vatican City.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that dozens of leaders and dignitaries, including United States (US) President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and British Prince William, have joined an estimated 200,000 mourners, with 50,000 inside St Peter’s Square.

Trump was seated in the front row at the service alongside the presidents of Finland and Estonia as the funeral of the late pontiff started.

It was gathered that Trump and Zelensky met before the funeral as negotiations to end the war in Ukraine continued.

The presiding cardinal, Giovanni Battista Re, who is leading the service, says in his funeral homily that the late pontiff urged reason and honest negotiation in efforts to end conflicts around the world.

“Faced with the raging wars of recent years, with their inhuman horrors and countless deaths and destruction.

“Pope Francis incessantly raised his voice, imploring peace and calling for reason and honest negotiation to find possible solutions.

“.The outpouring of affection… tells us how much the profound pontificate of Pope Francis touched minds and hearts.”

