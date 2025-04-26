Pope Francis Finally Lay To Rest In Rome

Share

The Vatican on Saturday confirmed that Pope Francis has been buried at Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, which sits outside the Vatican walls in the center of Rome.

In a statement made available to reporters, the Vatican said Pope Francis’ coffin has been entombed in the Basilica of St. Mary Major in central Rome.

“The Pope is the first in over a century to be buried outside the Vatican, and his entombment was a private event, allowing for those closest to him to pay their respects,” the statement adds.

According to the Vatican 150,000 people lined the streets of the Italian capital to watch Pope Francis’s coffin being driven to his final resting place in Rome’s Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica.

At least 400,000 people gathered in Vatican City for Pope Francis’ funeral, the roughly two-hour funeral featured an elaborate set of rituals and was attended by more than 100 delegations, including world leaders and reigning monarchs.

Pope Francis “touched minds and hearts” and wanted to “build bridges, not walls”, said Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who led the funeral service.

