Pope Francis Dies At 88, Vatican Confirms

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he passed away following a period of declining health and recent severe complications.

His death marks the end of a transformative 12-year papacy defined by humility, reform, and a deep commitment to social justice.

Elected in March 2013, Pope Francis became the 266th pontiff and the first Jesuit to hold the position.

He gained global recognition for his compassionate leadership, progressive stance on key global issues, and efforts to modernize the Church.

Throughout his tenure, he championed causes such as climate action, economic justice, interfaith dialogue, and the inclusion of marginalized communities.

Despite numerous health challenges in recent years, Francis remained active in both public life and Vatican affairs until shortly before his death.

His simple lifestyle and message of mercy resonated with millions across faiths.

Tributes from religious and political leaders are pouring in globally as the world mourns the loss of a spiritual figure who sought to bring the Catholic Church closer to the people.

The Vatican is expected to announce details regarding his funeral arrangements and the upcoming conclave to elect a new pope.

Pope Francis leaves behind a legacy of compassion, bold reform, and unwavering advocacy for the vulnerable.

