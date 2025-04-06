Pope Francis continues to improve at Casa Santa Marta residence

Share

The Vatican News made known that the Holy See Press Office told journalists that Pope Francis continues to show gradual improvements at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta, and announced there could be updates regarding the Angelus address on Sunday.

The Angelus may take place in a different manner compared to previous Sundays, the Vatican News added.

Saying, during a briefing on the Pope’s health, the Press Office conveyed that Pope Francis continues to show clinical improvements as he recovers at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta, following his hospitalization for a polymicrobial infection that resulted in bilateral pneumonia.

The Holy Father was released from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital with “protected discharge” on Sunday, 23 March.

Pope Francis’ condition has shown further slight respiratory, mobility, and voice-related improvements, noted the Press Office.

Recent blood tests also indicate a slight improvement in his pulmonary infection.

The Holy Father has been continuing his treatment and mobility and respiratory-related physical therapy; he also requires less supplemental oxygen.

During the day, he continues with an ordinary administration of oxygen, while, at night, he continues with high-flow oxygenation with nasal cannulas as needed.

Moreover, Pope Francis continues his work activities and is in good spirits, said the Press Office.

Last Friday morning, the Holy Father followed the Lenten meditation held in the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall, held by the Preacher of the Papal Household, Father Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, via video link.

Also, last Wednesday, the Pope followed the Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica presided over by Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the death of Saint John Paul II.

The Press Office noted there have not been visits to note, adding that it is still too early to discuss the Pope’s participation in Holy Week liturgies.

The next briefing on the Holy Father will be on Tuesday, 8 April, the Vatican also said.

Earlier, Pope Francis in a message read during the Slovak national jubilee pilgrimage to Rome, insisted that faith is “a treasure to be shared with joy” and marvels at how saying ‘yes’ to God can open horizons of peace.

“I would have greatly wished to be present among you to share this moment of faith and communion.”

With these words, Pope Francis expressed his regret for not being able to take part in the Slovak national jubilee pilgrimage.

His message was read on Friday during Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica by Archbishop Bernard Bober of Košice, who is also the President of the Slovak Bishops’ Conference.

Among the 4,300 pilgrims in attendance were Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, government ministers, and the Apostolic Nuncio to Slovakia, Archbishop Nicola Girasoli.

Share faith with joy

In his message, the Pope reminded that “faith is a treasure to be shared with joy.”

Even in difficult times, he underscored, faith remains an “opportunity to grow in trust and surrender to God.” Therefore, our simple and sincere ‘yes,’ like Mary’s, he suggested, can become an instrument in God’s hands to accomplish something great.

“Saying yes today,” the Holy Father encouraged, “can allow us to open new horizons of faith, hope, and peace, for ourselves and for those whom the Lord places in our path.”

He called on the faithful to listen, in a synodal style, to the Spirit “without fearing what is new but discerning in it God’s initiative, which always surprises us.”

“Your pilgrimage,” the Pope wrote, “is a concrete sign of the desire to renew faith, to strengthen the bond with the Successor of Peter, and to joyfully witness to the hope that does not disappoint.”

This hope, which comes from Christ, he said, is what the Jubilee calls us to follow because it “calls us to become pilgrims throughout our lives,” embarking on a journey toward eternity.

This path, he insisted, culminates in Rome, passing through the Holy Doors and visiting the tombs of the Apostles and Martyrs.

The Holy Father acknowledged that for the faithful of the country this journey “is part of the rich Christian tradition of your land, nourished by the testimony of Saints Cyril and Methodius and many other saints, who for over a thousand years have irrigated it with the Gospel of Christ.”

Finally, Pope Francis concluded by imploring the Blessed Mother, the country’s patroness, whom you especially venerate as Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows, guide and protect you,” and provide them hope.

